Convicted drug trafficker with ties to Mexican cartel sentenced to 27 years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in prison for his part in a years-long conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana up and down the East Coast.

38-year-old Deric Jevon Twitty, of Portsmouth, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $3.37 million, the proceeds of the crime.

Twitty pleaded guilty on July 12.

Court documents say he was involved with a Mexican drug cartel and operated an extensive drug operation over the course of two years that distributed wholesale amounts of heroin, marijuana and cocaine in cities like Philadelphia, New York City, Charlotte and throughout Hampton Roads.

Prosecutors say Twitty used at least two co-conspirators as a buffer to stay safe from the risks of drug trafficking. One co-conspirator, working on behalf of Twitty, made nearly $300,000 in cash deposits into 22 accounts in just six months. The accounts, some of which originated in Mexico, were often emptied within 24 hours of receiving the funds.

Special agents from the DEA arrested Twitty on May 3 and found on him 2.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, over a quarter kilogram of heroin and marijuana, a stolen Glock 21 semi-automatic firearm, several cell telephones, a money counter and $18,745 in cash.