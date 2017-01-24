City leaders have vision to makeover struggling Norfolk area

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders are talking about a vision plan for Military Circle Mall and the surrounding area, a part of Norfolk that’s seen better days.

Norfolk officials created a proposal that outlines a 50-year vision for the area, which could create jobs and a positive economic impact for the city.

Nirav Patel started working at a convenience store in Military Circle seven years ago. He says he’s seen the area spiral downhill.

“Here when people used to come and now it’s a big change,” said Patel. “It’s not safe, it’s scary sometimes.”

Patel says a once-booming shopping area is now deserted and at times, unsafe.

The city’s vision plan would hopefully change that. It includes condos, an expansion of light rail and new parks and plazas. Additionally, the vision plan includes converting the J.C. Penney store into office spaces and working with potential developers to repurpose vacant mall space, along with redeveloping a road system.

“They do need bring better jobs, an arena might be a good idea,” said Patel.

An arena or sportsplex is another vision listed in plan. It would be here on the 15 acre site near Military Circle Mall. The spokesperson for the City of Norfolk says there’s no set plan for an arena and no money for it either. She says right now, it’s just a vision.