Brothers Begin Sibling Rivalry as Opposing Head Coaches

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – On one sideline stood Leroy Ricks, the head boys basketball coach at his alma mater of Deep Creek High School. Just down the sideline on the opposing bench stood Ricks’ younger brother Lance, who’s now the head coach of Wilson High School.

“I got a chance not only to coach my brother, now I’m getting a chance to coach against my brother,” said Leroy, who got to face off with his younger sibling for the very first time on Monday night.

“I’m so proud of my brother for where he’s come to, from when he first began as a little toddler following me around the playground, to now being his own man, as a head coach and as an educator himself,” said Leroy.

Lance, who’s 15 years younger, laced up the sneaker for his brother as youth player. These days, he buttons up the shirt, and isn’t shy about how competitive things might get. “I’m looking to get him back for all the years he used to beat me up when I left home with him,” said Lance with a smirk on his face.

Something Lance still brags about to this day, he played alongside now-NFL cornerback Ras-I Dowling and Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Scott back when the Hornets captured the Eastern District Championship in 2006. “We were the last team to put a banner on the wall at Deep Creek,” said Lance.

Leroy won the first round, with Deep Creek beating Wilson 78-61, but Lance expects to give his brother all he can handle. “I”m expecting the start of a good rivalry, where we’ll pretty much dominate,” he said.