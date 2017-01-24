3 charged in shots fired incident at Williamsburg Walmart

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have been arrested and charged in a late-December shots fired incident outside of a Walmart in Williamsburg, authorities say.

No one was injured after shots rang out at the Walmart Supercenter on Rochambeau Road around midnight on Dec. 29. Officers and deputies from York County, James City County and Williamsburg all responded to the incident.

Surveillance images released in December showed three people suspected to have been involved.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday said three people involved in shooting were arrested.

Kevin W. Clark, 24, was identified as one of the shooters. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, felony property damage, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Amber Stewart, 23, was charged with felony property damage. Clarence W. Edmonds, 22, is facing charges obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact in connection with the

Authorities said Tuesday they were still looking to identified two shooters.

