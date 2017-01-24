Aldi hosting hiring event today in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Aldi is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Newport News for its grocery stores across eastern Virginia.

The event is being held at the Courtyard in the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The company is hiring for positions such as store associate and shift manager at its Gloucester, Hampton, Newport News and Williamsburg locations.

Applicants must be 18 years-old and have a high school diploma or GED. The company says retail experience is preferred.