18-year-old Virginian Gray Gaulding to race full-time in NASCAR Cup Series

(RICHMOND) — Gray Gaulding, an 18-year-old from Colonial Heights, announced on Tuesday that he has been hired by BK Racing to drive their No. 23 Toyota full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning this season.

Gaulding was introduced to the media as new driver of the No. 23 car at a press conference at Richmond International Raceway.

Gaulding has been involved in racing since he was three. He rose through the ranks of racing and was one of the top drivers in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. In three years in that series, Gaulding had 13 top-five finishes, 25 top-tens and three poles.

In 2013, Gaulding won a K&N Series race at Phoenix when was 15-years-old.

In 2014-15 Gaulding ran 13 races in the Truck Series and last season he made starts in the Xfinity and Cup series.

Now with the backing of BK Racing, Gaulding will be a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top circuit.

“I’m one of 40 that are the best in the world,” Gaulding said. “I’m 18-years-old, I just graduated high school last year so it’s a dream come true. I feel like I’m mature enough to be here, I feel like I deserve to be here and all the hard work is paying off.”

Gaulding has not been cleared to run a restrictor plate race just yet, he will make his debut week 2 in Atlanta.