Woman killed in crash on Greenbriar Parkway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An 87-year-old woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-car crash on Greenbriar Parkway.

Police say Gloria Stublen was pulling out of a shopping center around 2:30 p.m. and was hit by a pickup truck going south on Greenbriar. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say she was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.

No one was been charged in the accident. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

