Va. Tech student from Chesapeake arrested for sexual battery

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Tech police officers arrested a Chesapeake student for sexual battery on Friday.

Investigators say William T. Gillespie was arrested at his residence hall without incident.

The department announced Gillespie’s arrest Saturday, saying that it got a report from another student that an incident happened on campus during the fall semester.

Gillespie showed up before the magistrate and was released on a $2,500 dollar unsecured bond.

10 On Your Side has learned Gillespie graduated from Oscar Smith High School.

“I am very proud of the immediacy of the actions on the part of the officers who investigated this matter,” said Virginia Tech Police Chief Kevin Foust.

Foust went on to state Saturday:

This is a fine example of the seriousness by which Virginia Tech identifies and responds to reports of sexual battery, sexual, and other related criminal matters. Virginia Tech never has and never will tolerate such criminal behavior. Much more than that, I am also very proud of the student who came forth to make the report. Sexual battery is a crime and should not be tolerated. The decision to come forth and report to the authorities is never easy. This student did a brave thing.”

Anyone who might have any information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343.