Video: Maury H.S. Color Guard inauguration performance

Norfolk’s Maury High School JROTC color guard was invited to be a part of history.

We’re looking forward to the Maury NJROTC Color Guard in Norfolk, VA to join us for the Voices of the People Celebration! — Trump Inauguration (@TrumpInaugural) January 19, 2017

The students performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies and 10 On Your Side was there. The cadets performed the Presentation of Colors. Their leader, Commander Ret. Ross Mobilia, said “it was the best they have ever done.”

