Two suspects wanted in York County carjacking and assault

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a carjacking and assault that happened Sunday.

At about 10 p.m., investigators received a report of a carjacking on Denbigh Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a report of a man trying to wave down cars passing by. Authorities found the man at Rip’s Food Store with injuries to his face.

The man told deputies he had just been assaulted and robbed of his vehicle, wallet and cell phone. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he was interviewed by investigators.

The man said he went to Hampton to pick up an acquaintance’s roommate and took him to the Denbigh area of Newport News to pick up another man. The two men then asked for a ride to Gloucester Point.

While traveling on Denbigh Boulevard on the way to Gloucester, the two passengers asked the driver to pull off on a small fire road so they could relieve themselves. The victim pulled over and got out of the vehicle, along with the two men. When he went to get back in his vehicle, he was grabbed from behind, beaten and had his pockets emptied. The victim tried to defend himself with a knife, but the two men restrained him. One of the men implied he had a gun.

The sheriff’s office says the two men took the victim’s keys and left with his vehicle, heading toward Newport News.

Investigators believe one of the alleged attackers goes by “Bernard” and may be from Mechanicsville, Virginia.

On Sunday, the victim’s stolen vehicle was found at a Wawa in Newport News. Three people were detained. Further investigation revealed that the driver got the vehicle from one of the two carjacking suspects. The driver was arrested on outstanding warrants by Newport News police. He was charged with possession of stolen property.

The victim got his vehicle back after it was processed.

If you know anything about this incident, call the