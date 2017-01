PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men behind an armed robbery in Portsmouth Monday.

At about 6:37 p.m., officers were called to H&H Grocery, localted at 1622 South Street, for a robbery. Detectives say two men entered the store with their faces covered and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint. The employees complied.

No one was hurt.

If you recognize these suspects or know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.