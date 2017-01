NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused in a murder-for-hire plot against his own wife is facing more than a decade in prison.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly reports that Chadwick Ghesquiere was sentenced Monday to 11 years. Prosecutors had sought a 14-year sentence for Ghesquiere.

Erin will have a full report from Norfolk on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.