Portsmouth man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug, gun charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for gun and drug charges.

A federal jury found 44-year-old Kenneth Ray Matthews guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and transferring a firearm to a felon in September, following a three-day trial.

According to court documents, Matthews and his son, 27-year-old Kenneth Ray Meeks, distributed over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Hampton Roads area between November 2013 and August 2015.

On Aug. 13, 2015, law enforcement agents served a search warrant at Matthews’ home in Portsmouth and found 17 grams of cocaine, digital scales, 34 firearms, 3,288 rounds of ammunition and over $30,000 in cash.

Meeks reached an agreement with prosecutors in January 2016, pleading guilty to a cocaine and gun charge. He received a five-year, seven-month sentence.