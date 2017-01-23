Portsmouth asking for input on 2018 budget

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is asking for input from its residents on next year’s budget.

City officials launched a survey about the fiscal year 2018 budget for residents to take online.

The survey polls residents on their demographics, as well as how they feel about certain aspects of the city, including the school system.

People can also talk about the budget at three meetings:

Saturday, 1/28 – 9 a.m.-11 a.m. – Wilson High School

Thursday, 2/2 – 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. – IC Norcom High School

Monday, 2/6 – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Churchland High School

Here is the link for the online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/budgetcommunityforum