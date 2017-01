NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crash near the Norfolk side of the Midtown Tunnel is causing traffic delays Monday afternoon.

The crash is in the vicinity of Hampton Boulevard near Raleigh Avenue, according to The Virginia Department of Transportation. It happened shortly before noon.

VDOT cameras show a tractor-trailer on its side.

All eastbound lanes are closed.

