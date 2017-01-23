Organization donates $5,000 to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia was one of 14 food pantries to receive a $5,000 donation from the SpartanNash Foundation.

In total, the organization gifted $70,000 to community food pantries located near SpartanNash’s distribution centers. Each center chose its partner pantry, ensuring the donation would have an impact.

“Donations like this support our foundation’s mission of ending hunger while also building relationships where they matter most – in our local communities,” said Meredith Gremel, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications and the Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “We are honored to be able to support these distribution center partner pantries and do our part to put food on peoples’ tables.”