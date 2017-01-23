Norfolk Tides offer to help softball little league hit by vandals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides are reaching out to help the Churchland Softball Little League after vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the complex.

Board members noticed someone broke into the equipment shed about two weeks ago. Then, vandals broke into the concession stand and destroyed cash registers, activated a fire extinguisher, threw soda cans and snacks all over and even lit fires on the side of the building.

A board member for the league says the Tides called and said the team would send a check to help pay for the damage. They also plan to help on the league’s field cleanup day, which should be in March.

