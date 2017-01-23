Norfolk police: Man robbed four businesses in two days

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have connected four different armed robberies to one man. They say his crime spree began Sunday evening, when he robbed two businesses in less than 10 minutes.

On Monday, police said the same man robbed a Taco Bell on East Little Creek Road around 9 a.m. About 30 minutes later, the suspect robbed the Beach Bay Food Store on First View Street, according to police.

Kirstina Yount was at the business alone when he walked in. She told 10 On Your Side the man asked for cigarettes, then pointed a gun at her.

“I thought he was reaching for his wallet, but he reached for a gun instead,” she said.

Yount said he demanded money from the register and took off. In that moment, frightening thoughts ran through her head.

“Whether or not I was going to get shot at over a couple of bucks. [Are] my kids going to be without a mother?” she wondered.

Yount said Monday’s armed robbery at the Beach Bay Food Store is the fifth one she’s survived.

“I’m shaken up. I’ll be shaken up for a few days and I’ll probably calm down, but it will happen anywhere,” she said.

Since the last robbery a few years ago, the family installed better surveillance cameras.

Yount is now working with police, hoping the video and surveillance photos from another business help quickly capture the man who she says took off with $12 worth of cigarettes and a little more than a hundred dollars in cash.

“I want him caught and go to jail for the rest of his life,” she said.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.