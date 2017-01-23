Meeting for proposed juvenile justice center scheduled tonight in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake residents will have a chance Monday to get more information on a proposed juvenile justice center.

The City of Chesapeake and the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (VDJJ) have scheduled an informational meeting for 5 p.m. at Hugo Owens Middle School to discuss the Joint Juvenile Justice Center (JJJC).

The center is proposed to go in a site on South Military Highway in Deep Creek. Officials say the city would operate a juvenile detention center, while the VDJJ would be running a juvenile correctional center.

It would house 112 offenders and could be up and running by February of 2020.

10 On Your Side spoke with some Chesapeake residents about the proposed facility in December. All of them were against it.

The city has two additional meetings scheduled for next month.