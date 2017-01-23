Police: Man robs two Norfolk businesses within 10 minutes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are looking for a man who robbed two businesses in Norfolk Sunday evening within a 10-minute time frame.

Police say the suspect in the surveillance photos went into a Walgreens at 8609 Tidewater Drive at 7:20 p.m. He showed a handgun and demanded cigarettes from the cashier.

This man then went to the McDonald’s several blocks away at 7:30 p.m. Police say he walked up to the counter, pulled out the gun and demanded cash.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man.