Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 13-year-old’s shooting death

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An Eastern Shore man pleaded guilty Monday in connection to the 2015 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

Nicholas White pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Breonya Collins was killed in October of 2015. Investigators say a verbal argument between the teen and White lead to gunfire. Authorities said White fired a fatal round at Collins.

Collins was a seventh grader at Nandua Middle School.

White will be sentenced in April.

