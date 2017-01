SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Windsor man was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in Suffolk.

Emergency crews were called to the 6000 block of Indian Trail Road at 12:22 p.m. after a passerby saw the crash.

Police say the moped ran off the road. The driver and moped were found in a ditch. The driver, 81-year-old Cleveland Lee Foster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for hours and reopened at about 3:39 p.m.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.