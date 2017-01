CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man died in the hospital Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle on Military Highway in Chesapeake Saturday.

Police say at 10 p.m., 29-year-old Cordaro Alexander was walking across the 2100 block of Military Highway when he was hit by a vehicle heading westbound.

Alexander was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died Sunday.

No one has been charged, according to police.

Authorities are still investigating.

