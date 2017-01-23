Life after light rail: Virginia Beach owes the Commonwealth $20 million

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The $20 million bill is in for light rail in Virginia Beach. The Commonwealth of Virginia gave the city money to buy the railroad right of way from Norfolk Southern.

However, since light rail didn’t pass, the Commonwealth wants the money back. It’s going to cost tax payers one way or another, unless Virginia and the city compromise.

Light rail for the Resort City died in a referendum on Election Day and the very the next day, the bill from Virginia came in.

“The state’s position is that the money is due back to the Commonwealth,” Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said.

He said the Commonwealth gave that money under the idea it would be spent for mass transit.

“The city has spoken, that’s fine,” Layne said. “Live up to your obligations.”

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms responded.

“We could come up with the $20 million, but you know it would be hard to and it would probably take away from something else.”

Sessoms, state lawmakers and Secretary Layne think they have come up with a compromise. It’s a restrictive easement, where the city promises to use the right of way the way that Commonwealth was promised would be used.

“The use of that property would be used for massive or rapid transit sometime in the near future,” Sessoms said.

But Secretary Layne said to keep the money, the city can only use the right of way for a state approved transit project.

“I’ve heard a bike trail or a walking trail. That in no way would be in the spirit of which the original $20 million was given,” Layne explained.

Sessoms and lawmakers continue to hammer out the wording of the easement. He’ll take it to the council in February.

“I anticipate the full support of the council is not to pay back that $20 million,” Sessoms said.

Secretary Layne said this is the last effort by the state to work with the city on the issue.

“Either accept this compromise or pay us back the money,” Layne said.

It’s a promise of mass transit in the future or pay the $20 million bill.

The city also owes $5 million to the federal government for the project. Mayor Sessoms said Secretary Layne has started to work with the federal government to see if the restrictive easement will work for them as well.