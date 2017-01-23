Grand jury indicts Del. Rick Morris on child cruelty charge

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted Delegate Rick Morris (R — 64th District) on a child cruelty charge Monday.

In September, Morris was charged with seven felonies and seven misdemeanors in connection to alleged domestic incidents. During a preliminary hearing in December, a judge dismissed six of the seven felony charges against him. The single felony charge was certified to the grand jury.

The charge involves an incident on Sept. 16, 2016, when Morris’ stepson alleges he was hit with a belt.

The seven misdemeanors against Morris were nolle prossed, meaning the charges were withdrawn, but it is possible that they can be brought back at a later time.

Three Suffolk judges have issued a recusal order in Morris’ case, saying they cannot hear it.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Dec. 19, Morris said he is confident he will be “completely vindicated.”

The delegate has another court date set for Feb. 22.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.