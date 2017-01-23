Gleaming new downtown building gives nod to the past

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk officials are making sure a gleaming modern building pays tribute to the past. The Decker building located at the corner of Granby and Main streets was sold to the City of Norfolk to make way for The Main Facility which remains under construction.

Monday, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander joined the hotel’s developer Bruce Thompson and the Decker family to unveil the Decker Building Façade at The Main Norfolk Hilton Hotel and Conference Center.

According to the City of Norfolk, the Decker Building façade was removed stone by stone a decade ago and preserved. The remainder of the former Decker Building was sold to the City of Norfolk to make way for the new development, which includes a Hilton hotel, mix-used conference center, several restaurants, a wine bar and beer rooftop garden.

The façade consists of 528 solid gray limestone blocks which are 3 feet by 1 foot and 1 foot deep. Each weighs an average of 400 pounds. The cornice pieces average a whopping 2,500 pounds each. Hand carved lion heads complete the design of the crossed neoclassical and class revival architecture, according to the City.

“It took me a year just to build a façade and to fulfill the commitments to the Decker family and to integrate the Decker building into the Main,” said Bruce Thompson, CEO of Gold Key l PHR. “The Decker building previously occupied this site; it’s a historic building.”

The Decker Building was purchased in the early 1980’s by Peter Decker and wife Bess for the Decker Law practice.

“My folks bought this building 30 years ago and it was a burned out warehouse and my mom turned it into a beautiful law building,” said Peter Decker III. “I am so proud and I know my Pop would love it.”

During the groundbreaking of the building in May 2014, then Mayor Paul Fraim expressed his excitement about the economic boost to the City of Norfolk.

“The Main is a transformational development with a design that gives the city a stunning architectural landmark and will be unique in the conference market,” said Norfolk Mayor Paul Fraim. “Downtown’s newest destination is an investment in our future that will grow and diversify our economy generating jobs and revenue for all of Norfolk. A technologically advanced facility, The Main complements Norfolk’s growing arts, food and entertainment culture.”

The city says the new hotel and conference center is scheduled to open this Spring.

