Chesapeake woman among three killed in Fluvanna County crash

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were killed in a crash in Fluvanna County Monday morning.

At 9:0 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Bremo Bluff community on Route 15 near Route 656.

State police say a tractor-trailer loaded with sand was traveling south on Route 15. As the driver headed downhill and around a curve, the trailer crossed over the center line and hit a 2015 Honda sedan heading northbound. The impact of the crash caused the truck to overturn.

The driver of the Honda, 69-year-old Roderick V. Manifold and his wife, 69-year-old Demetria B. Manifold, both of Lake Monticello, died at the scene. Manifold’s mother-in-law, 91-year-old Marion J. Brewer, of Chesapeake, was also killed. All three were wearing seat belts.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer, 51-year-old Franklin L. Rowe, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt as well.

Rowe was charged with reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.