Chesapeake residents meet to discuss water options

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — About 380 residents of the Norfolk Highlands section of Chesapeake are not serviced by the city’s water system, but are customers of a private company called Aqua Virginia, which operates wells in the area.

Last year, 10 On Your Side reported on residents concerns about the water quality and some residents say the issues have persisted.

“The little strainers in the faucets, I have to take the debris out of those,” said resident Jim Coppage who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years. “We cannot drink the water because we don’t know what we’re getting.”

Coppage also says the water leaves a ring on his pots and around his toilet.

“My bathroom sink, once a month, I have to take a lime solution and clean the rust and nasty scale off.”

Aqua Virginia said last year that the water is perfectly safe and that the color or odor can come from iron or manganese that may not be filtered out if a filter issue arises, which they say is rare.

But like many residents, Coppage wants access to the city’s water supply. The fix isn’t that simple, though. The city does not have access to that specific service territory.

The city could buy out Aqua Virginia, but Jurgens says that’s not on the table at this point. However, the city and Aqua Virginia are in talks, which Jurgens says are going well. He hopes that Aqua Virginia and the City of Chesapeake will be able to develop a solution together. He says it may be unique, and may not make every resident happy, but should address their main concerns.

For example, Jurgens says one option on the table would include the city providing backup water to Aqua Virginia, so that when power goes out, Aqua Virginia could tap into the city’s system.

Right now, Jurgens says Aqua Virginia relies on backup generators to power the pumps during an outage. He said that plan could address another concern of residents: Lack of fire hydrants. Aqua Virginia’s water system is not equipped to power fire hydrants but he says part of the deal could include access to city water during fire emergencies.

The city and Aqua Virginia are also exploring the possibility that Aqua Virginia buys water from the city at a discounted rate, and then sells it to its customers.

Jurgens says these are just a few of the many options still on the table that will be presented to residents Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Sparrow Road Intermediate School. He hopes to get input from residents before deciding on a solution that they’ll then take to city leaders.