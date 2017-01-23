Chesapeake nonprofit accused of not paying employees

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Labor is investigating a Chesapeake business accused of not paying its employees.

Many of Chesapeake Service Systems’ employees are mentally disabled.

10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris got a message from the family of a devastated worker. They say she hasn’t been paid since Dec. 1, 2016.

“I want to work so I can make money,” Susie Gills told WAVY.com.

Chesapeake Service Systems is Gills’ livelihood. It’s where she’s come for years to fold laundry or stuff envelopes.

Gills’ pay is meager — just about $9 every two weeks, her caretaker says, but it’s a lot to Susie because she earns it and can buy whatever she wants.

At Christmastime, she had plans to spend her earnings on her family.

“My mom wanted perfume and my sisters wanted different things for Christmas.”

But Susie says the money never came.

“I don’t believe they paid me the money, because if they had it would have been in the mail and and if they had paid me the money, I would have seen it and it would have been in my hands.”

Then, about two weeks ago, Gills said the bus that takes her to and from work stopped showing up.

10 On Your Side first reached out to the company last week. The woman who answered the phone said she hadn’t been paid in weeks either. We found the Portsmouth location is locked up, too.

Stephanie Harris reached the owner by phone Thursday. He said he was “not at liberty to give any statements to the television.” He also said he thought all the pay was up to date and he would double check with his payroll person.

10 On Your Side has confirmed that the Department of Labor is investigating the company, though they would not say what they were investigating.

Early this evening, the owner told 10 On Your Side he is aware of the Department of Labor investigation and they are going to “catch people up on their pay.” He said the company is temporarily closed because of a fire some months ago and the resulting loss of contracts and revenue.