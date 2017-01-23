Chairman: Portsmouth schools need additional funding to succeed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Eight of Portsmouth’s 19 schools are fully accredited by the Virginia Department of Education. Four schools are partially accredited. Seven others were denied accreditation.

Claude Parent, the recently re-elected Chairman of the School Board, says the district will not improve with current funding from the city.

“We cannot continue to have level funding from the city and continue to have our schools fully accredited,” said Parent.

Parent, along with other school board members and the superintendent, attended a joint meeting with the city council Monday night to tout the district’s successes over the last year.

The meeting comes just one week after the school board prepared a “wish list” of 33 priorities, totaling $9.1 million.

Parent says they plan on asking the city for at least $5.8 million to cover two-percent raises for teachers and all other employees, fleet maintenance and the hiring of 34 aides to be places in each of the district’s kindergarten classrooms.

“If we do not have a strong early childhood education, then as they get to third and fourth grade if they do not have those basic reading and math skills, then that’s where you start having problems,” said Parent.

It’ll ultimately be up to the city council to approve funding for the schools and all other city services.

The city says they want input from the community before making any final decisions. This week, city staff launched an online budget survey.

People can also talk about the budget at three meetings:

Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 to 11 a.m. – Wilson High School

Thursday, Feb. 2, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – IC Norcom High School

Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Churchland High School

“The survey instrument we are creating, along with other methodologies, that’s going to help us figure out what the citizens want in this budget,” said LaVoris Pace, deputy city manager.

Parent is calling on all parents to take part in either the survey or the in-person budget forums.

“A lot of times, parents do not feel like their voice is ever heard or that we are not listening,” said Parent. “Our school board wants to listen to all of our parents so we are accomplishing their goals.”