GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – A car crashed into a post office in Gloucester Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police confirmed it happened at the post office on Route 17 at 12:45 p.m.

An image from a WAVY viewer shows the sedan went through the front of the building, damaging the windows and brick facade.

10 On Your Side is waiting to hear back from police to find out if anyone was hurt or if the driver will be charged.

