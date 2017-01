PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Special guests will be putting their best four feet forward to raise money for shelter animals in our community. A new theme and location should make the 10th annual Fur Ball the best yet!

PSPCA 10th Annual Fur Ball

“Mardi Paws!”

February 4 at 6pm

Newport News Marriott at City Center

Tickets & Information:

(757) 595-1399

PeninsulaSPCA.org