Art gallery in Norfolk to host forum to discuss mental health

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A community event in Norfolk this week aims to address and discuss mental health.

Work Release will hold “Mental Health – A Community Conversation” as part of a month-long collection of events and an art exhibit called Under the Gun.

The gallery says the event will be the launch of an ongoing dialogue between the public and community partners to reduce stigma and increase awareness of mental health.

There will be a panel of people affiliated with the mental health and community health system and audience participation is encouraged.

The event is free. It takes place from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Work Release.

