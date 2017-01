PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chinese restaurant in Portsmouth was robbed Monday night.

At about 7:14 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a robbery at the China Ocean restaurant, located at 1505 London Boulevard.

Investigators say a man entered the business and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint. His face was covered.

No one was hurt in this incident.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.