Accident on I-264 blocks several lanes near I-64 interchange

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car accident on Interstate 264, near the Interstate 64 interchange, caused major delays Monday morning for motorists on the eastbound side.

Traffic cameras with the Virginia Department of Transportation showed several lanes blocked at the scene. Drivers were able to get by the exit on the outside lanes.

The images appeared to show a car overturned on its side.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says a call about an accident on the inside set of lanes came in around 9:25 a.m. There was property damage reported, Anaya says.

VDOT reported Monday morning that the left shoulder, left lane, right lane, and right shoulder of the inside set of lanes were blocked as a result of the accident.

The scene has since been cleared. It’s unknown how many people may have been in the car, or if anyone was injured.

I-264 Accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The back-up on I-264 East before the Broad Creek Bridge. Credit: VDOT 511 The back-up on I-264 East at the Broad Creek Bridge. Credit: VDOT 511 Credit: VDOT 511 Credit: VDOT 511

WAVY.com is working to learn more about this crash. Stay tuned for updates.