2 men convicted in conspiracy to make, distribute spice in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were convicted by a federal jury Monday on charges related to their roles in a $21 million spice manufacturing and distribution conspiracy.

46-year-old Charles Burton Ritchie and 42-year-old Benjamin Galecki, both of Pensacola, Florida, were indicted in September 2015.

Court documents say Ritchie and Galecki operated Zencense, a company that made smokable synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as “spice,” throughout 2012. The company gave spice blends names like “Bizarro,” “Neutronium,” “Orgazmo,” and “Sonic Zero.”

The products contained XLR-11 and UR-144, which at that time were analogues of JWH-018, a Schedule I controlled substance.

In Dec. 2012, Ritchie and Galecki purported to sell their company to a third party in California, though they continued to control the company into 2013. The new company was named ZenBio.

Between August 2012 and April 2013, Zencense and ZenBio shipped a total of about 1,000 kilograms of spice to the Hampton Roads area. The spice was sold at Hampton Pipe and Tobacco, a head shop in Hampton, and at the Red Barn, a convenience store in Newport News, among other locations.

Ritchie and Galecki each face a maximum penalty of 79 years in prison. They will be sentenced on May 22.

A third defendant in this case, Nader Abdallah, was convicted in October 2016 and is set to be sentenced on Feb. 6.