17-month-old hospitalized after chewing on bag of cocaine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mother was charged when her 17-month-old daughter was found unresponsive after chewing on a baggie of cocaine, according to an affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.

Fort Wayne police responded to the 400 block of Englewood Ct. on Saturday, January 14 after a 911 call reported a toddler not breathing. When officers arrived, Sherea Hill, 25, told police her daughter had turned blue and her eyes had rolled back into her head.

Medics administered NARCAN to the toddler for a possible drug overdose after an officer noticed a plastic baggie of suspected cocaine with teeth marks on the floor. The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to serious.

Hill refused to sign a consent form allowing officers to search the home, so officers obtained a search warrant.

During the search, the baggie tested positive for cocaine. While searching a kitchen cabinet, officers found two more large bags of cocaine and $2,230 in cash along with another baggie containing cocaine in a basement refrigerator. Court docs said officers also found dozens of other baggies containing cocaine and marijuana residue and electronic drug scales, all of which were easily accessible to children.

Hill was taken into custody at the hospital and taken to the police station for questioning. After officers began asking her about who was “cutting” the cocaine in her home, Hill told officers she did not want to talk to them anymore and she was then taken to the Allen County Jail.

Hill was charged with neglect of a dependent and dealing in cocaine, with a $60,000 bail.