VBCPS aware of social media threat made toward Salem High

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools have sent out an alert about a social media threat made against Salem High School on Sunday.

Eileen Cox with VBCPS says that administration is well aware of the threat and the resulting police investigation.

The principal of Salem has communicated with parents and staff through this Alert Now message:

Good evening, parents. This is Matt Delaney, principal of Salem High School. Today, school administration was made aware of a reported threat against our school on social media. We immediately worked with police and the student responsible was quickly identified. I want to assure you that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Parents, I ask you to use this as an opportunity to talk with your children about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat – even as a joke- face disciplinary action at school and potential criminal charges. Please take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. Thank you for your continued support of Salem High School.

There is no other information at this time.

WAVY News is working to learn more. Stay on WAVY.com for any developments in this story.