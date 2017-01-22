Two pets died in Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a two-story house fire in the 4000 block of Sullivan Boulevard early Sunday morning.

When units arrived on scene they found fire showing through the roof, according to Battalion Chief Rob Darling with Virginia Beach Fire Department. The fire was called under control around 4:00 a.m.

One cat and one dog did not survive the fire. Two cats were taken to Animal Control.

One firefighter did suffer from a minor injury but did not require treatment.

