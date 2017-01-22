Pharrell Williams offering free tickets to “Hidden Figures”

Photo Courtesy of Pharrell Williams Twitter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Music producer Pharrell Williams posted on Twitter on Saturday that he has bought out two local screenings of “Hidden Figures” and is giving out the tickets for free.

On Twitter, Williams said, “This movie means so much to me I want to share it with you.”

The screening in Norfolk is at 2pm at Regal MacArthur Center Stadium 18 & RPX at the MacArthur Center.

The screening in Virginia Beach is at 2pm at AMC Lynnhaven 18 at the Lynnhaven Mall.

Tickets are first come, first serve.

 