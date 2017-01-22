Pharrell Williams offering free tickets to “Hidden Figures”

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Music producer Pharrell Williams posted on Twitter on Saturday that he has bought out two local screenings of “Hidden Figures” and is giving out the tickets for free.

On Twitter, Williams said, “This movie means so much to me I want to share it with you.”

The screening in Norfolk is at 2pm at Regal MacArthur Center Stadium 18 & RPX at the MacArthur Center.

This movie means so much to me I want to share it with you. See #HiddenFigures for free in #Norfolk tomorrow. Tix first come, first serve. pic.twitter.com/oaWipYL7zR — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 21, 2017

The screening in Virginia Beach is at 2pm at AMC Lynnhaven 18 at the Lynnhaven Mall.

#VirginiaBeach! Tomorrow there will be a free screening of #HiddenFigures! Arrive early, tix are first come, first serve. pic.twitter.com/SBxPWVpLEh — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 21, 2017

Tickets are first come, first serve.