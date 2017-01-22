Norfolk State Breezes Past Hampton in Battle of the Bay 79-62

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Wade scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half, Zaynah Robinson added 15 points, and Norfolk State won the annual Battle of the Bay against rival Hampton 79-62 on Saturday to end a three-game skid.

“It was a great environment. A lot of great fans,” said Wade, who came in as the third-leading scorer in the MEAC.

Jordan Butler grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans (6-13, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic), who have an 85-45 edge in the series which began in 1958-59.

Butler put the Spartans up for good 10-8 with a jumper that sparked at 12-2 run and Norfolk State led 38-27 at halftime after shooting 55.2 percent from the floor while holding the Pirates to 30.6 percent.

The Pirates (6-12, 3-2) struggled shooting the ball, connecting on just 11 of 36 attempts from the floor and two of their 11 three-point attempts. “I thought we got caught up in the hype of the game,” said Hampton head coach Ed Joyner. “We ended up doing some things that we haven’t done in a while. I’ll give them credit for some things they did defensively, but we got to step up.

“We got to be men. We got to take it on the chin. We got our butts kicked tonight.”

The Spartans led 50-33 on Robinson’s 3-pointer early in the second half. Hampton closed to 52-43 on Jermaine Marrow’s 3-pointer but didn’t make a field goal for nearly five minutes while Kyle Williams hit consecutive 3s, Kerwin Okoro added another, and the Spartans led by 19 and cruised.

Branden Aughburns scored 12 points and Akim Mitchell had 11 for Hampton (6-12, 3-2).