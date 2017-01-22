Many gather for Jallikattu protest outside PETA headquarters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A group of people has gathered outside the PETA Headquarters on Front street in Norfolk for a protest dedicated to Jallikattu.

The Jallikattu protest was organized in response to the organizations ban on ancient Indian Bull-taming festival. The ban was upheld in court in January.

Jallikattu has been practiced for thousands of years but in 2014 the sport was outlawed by the Indian Supreme Court following objections from animal rights activist including PETA who said it was cruel.

Norfolk Dispatch says that officers are on scene monitoring the protest and will be there until the protest concluded.

