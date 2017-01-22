Firefighter suffers minor injury while battling Va. Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire Department battled a house fire in the 2400 block of Rockwater Circle Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the emergency call just after 10:00 a.m. When fire crews arrived at they found heavy fire coming from the second floor and into the roof area, according to Battalion Chief Rob Darling with Virginia Beach Fire Department. The home suffered extensive damage to the second floor.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter did suffer from a laceration to the nose but did not need treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

