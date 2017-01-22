Fire destroys motor home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a motor home fire in the 2600 block of Manning Road, Sunday evening.

Officials say the emergency call came in at 8:48 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the RV, which was under a shelter, fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished and called under control at 9:14 p.m.

The motor home was declared a total loss.

No one was inside the RV at the time and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.