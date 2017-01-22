Coast Guard assists two boaters stuck near CBBT

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Boat crew members from Coast Guard Station Little Creek assisted two boaters after their vessel ran aground on the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads were notified by the crew of the 36-foot pleasure craft Ugly Duckling, that was immobilized by water too shallow to float and needed assistance.

The Coast Guard crew removed the two people from their boat and took them to the Cutty Sark Marina in Little Creek, due to deteriorating conditions on scene.

No one was hurt during this incident and no pollution was reported.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads is investigating the cause of the grounding.