Car crashes into home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police and fire responded to a car that crashed into a home in the 3600 block of Huntsman Court Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch received the call just before 1:00 p.m. for a single vehicle accident. When police arrived on scene, they found a Toyota Corolla that veered off the road and hit the corner foundation of the home, according to Diana Klink a spokesperson with Suffolk Police Department.

No one was home at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported.

The residents will not be displaced since the damage was minor.