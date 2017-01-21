Women’s March sends bold message to new administration

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands showed up in the NEON District, Washington D.C. and other cities across the country to march in protest against the new administration. The Women’s March plans to send a bold message to President Trump on the first day in office, and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights.

Groups gathered at noon in front of the Chrysler Museum and later joined with another group at 1:00 p.m. at Sweet Teas to start the march into Norfolk.

They carried signs with messages such as “Women won’t back down” and “Less fear more love” and decried Trump’s stand on such issues as abortion, diversity and climate change.

Delegate Lionell Spruill Sr, Joe Lindsey, and Daun Sessoms Hester were a few speakers to start the rally in front of the Chrysler Museum.

Demonstrations have begun in Downtown Norfolk. Motorists expect delays in the area. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/Mq1W09vW4B — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 21, 2017

Local Women’s March to push back against new president View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein WAVY Photo//Nathan Epstein Photo Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Photo Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Photo Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Photo Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Photo Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Photo Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department Photo Courtesy of Norfolk Police Department