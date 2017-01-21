Virginia Beach to vote on plan to keep Light Rail expansion funding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After voters denied Light Rail expansion, city leaders have been thinking of ways to use the $20 million in state funding so they won’t have to pay it back.

10 On Your Side spoke to Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne on Saturday. He told us that the Resort City has until February 7 to vote on a plan for the funding.

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms will ask city council to use the funding on high-capacity transit. When 10 On Your Side spoke to the mayor back in November, he spoke about using the funding for express buses, driverless cars, or even a walking or bike trail.

If city council votes on a plan by the February 7 deadline there won’t be a deadline attached to that deal.