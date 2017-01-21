Proposal made for 200-acre solar farm in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Strata Solar LLC has applied for a conditional-use permit to build a solar farm on John Clayton Memorial Highway on Route 14 in Gloucester County.

10 On Your Side spoke to Kevin Day, the Strata’s Solar regional director of development Saturday. He says the company picked Route 14 near Elmington because the area is flat, which makes it suitable for a solar project, and it is located near a Dominion distribution line that has recently upgraded.

The estimated cost of project is expected to be between $25-30 million according to Day.

Strata Solar will hold an informational meeting for residents at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Gloucester Library on Main Street. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal on March 2.