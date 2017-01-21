North Main Street blocked after sinkhole forms in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police have put detours in place in the 300 block of North Main Street in both the northbound and southbound lanes of travel due to a sinkhole.

Dispatch was notified early Saturday morning of the formation of a sinkhole in the roadway in the area of the railroad tracks in downtown Suffolk.

Northbound traffic on North Main Street is currently being detoured onto Finney Avenue and southbound traffic on North Main Street is currently being detoured onto Prentis Street.

Crews from Suffolk Public Works and Suffolk Public Utilities are currently on the scene. A CSX track representative was also notified of the issue.

Upon preliminary inspection it is believed that a Public Utilities casing pipe under the railroad track is involved, and there may be some temporary water service disruptions in the area while the section of water main is evaluated for final repairs.